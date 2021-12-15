Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea January Transfer Hint Regarding Unvaccinated Players

Author:

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has dropped a hint regarding his January transfer plans.

With less than a month to go until the winter window opens, Chelsea could look to make additions to their squad.

Speaking ahead of the Blues' game against Everton, Tuchel has dropped a transfer hint when asked about signing unvaccinated players.

imago1008585548h

The German coach was asked whether he would change his transfer strategy to sign only vaccinated players due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

He replied:“I don’t think so because where would this end? Vaccination is still a free choice. 

Read More

We are still free people, adult people. Everybody needs to make his choice. It is strange, crazy times. We need to be very careful. It has not gone so far here at the moment with us that we discussed the vaccinations"

imago1008216841h (1)

The head coach continued to hint that he is happy with his current Chelsea squad and may not dip into the market next month to add to his team.

He said: "We are not in talks right now that we bring in players because we trust our squad and hope that we can bring all players back and be in full strength, then we have a strong squad and a good atmosphere to protect. This is where we are right now.”

Chelsea may be forced to look for defensive reinforcements in the window as Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger are all able to talk to clubs regarding a summer move after their contracts expire.

