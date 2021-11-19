'Good News' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea Premier League Title Admission

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea can enjoy being part of the Premier League title race but won't get carried away earlier on in the season.

Chelsea have made an excellent start to the 2021/22 campaign which sees them sit at the top of the table on 26 points ahead of Manchester City and West Ham.

Tuchel's side have won eight, drawn two and only lost once in their opening 11 games.

They head to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on Saturday afternoon looking to maintain and extend their three point gap at the top.

Ahead of the game, Tuchel was asked about whether he could enjoy the title race.

He replied: “Yes (you can enjoy it). If you are in the middle of it it shows you are in the right place. We work at a club that wants to be in the middle of title races. Nobody expected the title race to be decided in November.

"It is good news that we are in the middle of it but it is November. There is a long way to go and it will not help if we speak too much about it.

"We have to show consistency like Liverpool and Man City proved over the last years. It is on us now to prove we are capable of doing the same thing. Yeah, we want to be in the middle of the race.”

