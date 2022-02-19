Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea's chances of winning their first Premier League title since 2016-17 are extremely slim this season and believes they are now in a battle for the top four.

Chelsea are 16 points off of Manchester City who currently lead the way, while being seven points behind Liverpool in second place.

Too many draws have cost the Blues in recent weeks which has seen their title hopes dashed, and the race for top four being of a more realistic target for the World Champions.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea haven't won back-to-back league games since the end of October, a sign of their lack of consistency in the league which has come to bite them as the season approaches its latter stages.

Tuchel hasn't given up fully and relishes the challenge, but insists it would be hard for his side to reduce the gap to reclaim top spot.

Chelsea's fresh target has been set at finishing in the top four, Tuchel said realistically, which he insists is still a 'huge thing' and achievement come the end of the season.

What Thomas Tuchel said

Ahead of their trip to Crystal Palace, Tuchel told the media: “We will not say no but it’s quite hard (to win the title). Everything is hard, that’s the challenge and what we love. 16 points (behind Man City) sounds too much, is too much to where we want to be and what we demand of ourselves, this is the reality.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"We have to reach our targets. We should not get confused in thinking about the Premier League. We still have to realise we are in a race for the top four right now, it’s a huge thing in the Premier League in general. At the end of the season you can look back and think about why it is like this and try to do stuff better. You can do stuff within the season to try to improve.

"The focus has to be on a realistic approach in the race for the top four. Maybe in the moment things aren’t super easy for us but we have to like the matches, not get frustrated in the matches that are tough. Maybe on the first few smaller teams, things are not so easy for us at the moment. Once we do this, we are a competitive team and still are. Go step by step in any competition. We won’t start judging competitions now.

"The most important game is against Crystal Palace then after that we go again switching competitions which is a good sign because it tells us we are in many competitions. We can’t get less passionate about what we do. Let’s keep going and push ourselves to the limit.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube