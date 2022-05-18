Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea Promise Ahead of Ownership Change

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has promised he will remain at the club and be competitive next season under the new ownership.

Todd Boehly's American-Swiss consortium is set to take over from Roman Abramovich ahead of the new season.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash against Leicester City, Tuchel has made a promise ahead of the new season. 

imago1011997632h (1)

When asked where he thinks the club will be at the beginning of next season, Tuchel admitted: We are hoping (to be back to normal) but at the moment we are not. You ask many times if we have a delay in approaching players and making plans, of course a huge delay.

"We are affected by it, players are going out. We are rebuilding, not improving the squad. We are rebuilding. This is always challenging but we are up for the challenge. I don’t know where we are from day one."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The head coach continued to issue a promise to Chelsea fans and his players, admitting that he will stay with the club for the rebuild.

imago1011820169h

He continued: "What I can promise is that I will be here if I can promise that! I will be here with full energy and positive energy no matter what. 

"We will still work for Chelsea and I refuse to think of negative scenarios. We will be competitive, on which level we will see."

Chelsea will be hoping to close the gap to Liverpool and Manchester City, with a big summer ahead under new ownership.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1012001023h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Leicester City: Mount Rested as Pulisic & Ziyech Start in Attack

By Nick Emms31 minutes ago
imago1012079897h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Pre-Season Cobham Return Date for Chelsea Squad

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1011167424h
News

Thomas Tuchel Handed Double Mateo Kovacic & Kai Havertz Problem for Chelsea vs Leicester City

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1011812325h
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Leicester City | Premier League

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1011998420h
News

What Thomas Tuchel Told Chelsea Team After FA Cup Final Defeat

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011941255h
News

Thomas Tuchel Aware of Chelsea Takeover Issues as Blues Eye Quick Resolution to Delays

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011812297h
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Leicester City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1011254037h
News

Thomas Tuchel Respects Chelsea's Andreas Christensen's FA Cup Final Withdrawal After Private Talks

By Nick Emms2 hours ago