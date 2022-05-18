Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has promised he will remain at the club and be competitive next season under the new ownership.

Todd Boehly's American-Swiss consortium is set to take over from Roman Abramovich ahead of the new season.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash against Leicester City, Tuchel has made a promise ahead of the new season.

When asked where he thinks the club will be at the beginning of next season, Tuchel admitted: We are hoping (to be back to normal) but at the moment we are not. You ask many times if we have a delay in approaching players and making plans, of course a huge delay.

"We are affected by it, players are going out. We are rebuilding, not improving the squad. We are rebuilding. This is always challenging but we are up for the challenge. I don’t know where we are from day one."

The head coach continued to issue a promise to Chelsea fans and his players, admitting that he will stay with the club for the rebuild.

He continued: "What I can promise is that I will be here if I can promise that! I will be here with full energy and positive energy no matter what.

"We will still work for Chelsea and I refuse to think of negative scenarios. We will be competitive, on which level we will see."

Chelsea will be hoping to close the gap to Liverpool and Manchester City, with a big summer ahead under new ownership.

