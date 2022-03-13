Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to Chelsea supporters to keep positive during Sunday's Premier League clash against Newcastle United.

Chelsea host the Magpies in west London and will be backed by a crowd over 40,000, however that could be shortly no longer happen following the sanctions placed on Roman Abramovich and the special licence handed to the Club.

The licence includes the Club not being allowed to sell any more tickets for future games, which means after their home match against Brentford, as it stands, they will not be allowed any home fans in the ground other than season ticket holders.

Chelsea are hoping for an amendment to be made to be able to have full crowds to help ease the financial burden they are under following the sanctioning of their owner and Russian oligarch.

IMAGO / PA Images

Ahead of Sunday's league meeting, Tuchel asked for supporters to be positive and to support the team during the 'complicated situation' which the Club is currently experiencing.

He told Chelsea TV: "We cannot sell tickets at the minute so I'm not sure what it will feel like, if it will not be totally full. But I hope that everybody who is there will support the team because, believe it or not, we are in the entertainment business and focusing only on problems can cloud the vision and enjoyment. Football was such an important thing through corona. There was much more important stuff going on to dealing with pandemic, but still it gave everybody distraction, enjoyment and entertainment.

"We are in the middle of a complicated situation and we need the supporters to be positive, to help the team to perform and hopefully win because it helps us to go through uncertain times. This is what we try. We will play our part and let's see what it will feel like on Sunday."

