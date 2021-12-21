Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea Selection Decision for Brentford Cup Tie

Thomas Tuchel made the decision to draft a number of Chelsea academy players into the first-team setup to deal with their low squad numbers ahead of the Carabao Cup clash against Brentford.

Chelsea make the short trip to face the Bees on Wednesday night but will head to their local west London neighbours with a depleted squad as Covid and injuries have wreaked havoc into the camp.

Ben Chilwell (ACL as well), Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz have all been confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19 and are unavailable.

Jorginho returned to training following inconclusive results over the weekend which saw him miss the Wolves draw. Ruben Loftus-Cheek was absent. It saw Chelsea have just six substitutes at Molineux, with calls for youth members to be promoted into the first-team setup.

Tuchel listened to those calls on Monday after a whole host of youngsters featured in first-team training at Cobham.

Josh Brooking, Alfie Gilchrist, Dion Rankine, Xavier Simons and Jay Wareham were all involved, as were Joe Haigh and Lewis Hall.

Harvey Vale trained with the first-team but Jude Soonsup-Bell was absent due to illness, as per reports.

Lewis Baker and Xavier Mbuyamba all joined in with Tuchel's men.

Tuchel is likely to make some changes for the quarter-final tie as he gives some players a much needed rest.

The game has been confirmed to be going ahead should both teams be able to fulfil the squad criteria for the cup clash on Wednesday night.

"The EFL can confirm that its programme of games in the League, Carabao Cup and Papa John's Trophy will continue with fixtures to be played where it is safe to do so, and the set squad criteria can be fulfilled by Clubs," read a statement by the EFL on Monday.

