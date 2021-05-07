Thomas Tuchel set to make changes to Chelsea team for Man City clash

Thomas Tuchel is set to make several changes to his Chelsea side to face Manchester City in the Premier League.

Chelsea will only have had two full days to prepare and recover for the City clash by the time the game gets underway at the Etihad on Saturday evening - Thursday and Friday -, following their 2-0 win over Real Madrid on Wednesday.

City, who could win the league with a win over the Blues, have had one extra day to prepare as they played Tuesday, which will force Tuchel into making changes to keep his squad fresh.

What Thomas Tuchel said on Chelsea changes against Man City

"We haven't totally decided yet," Tuchel said on the plans for selection and tactics against Guardiola's men.

"We have one day less to recover and it's away game, so we are travelling today and that's a key factor at this time of the season.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"I imagine we'll need some fresh legs and fresh minds, guys who want to show they deserve a chance in a big fixture.

"Whether there will be new stuff tactically I don't know. I haven't decided yet. I have to look at who is available after training today. There is a high possibility we will see some changes."

The Chelsea team news to face Manchester City

Tuchel will have the full squad available for the trip to the Etihad. Chelsea will only be without Mateo Kovacic who remains sidelined following a hamstring injury picked up last month.

The Chelsea boss said: "In terms of the injury list, it does not change much. We still have training to go later today where things could change but right now, everyone is ready apart from Kova.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"Kova is unfortunately still out. We hope to bring him back for the game against Arsenal and then hopefully for Wembley [FA Cup final v Leicester].

"It will be tight for the Arsenal game but for tomorrow, for sure, he is will be out. Everyone else is available for tomorrow’s match."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube