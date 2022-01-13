Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea Tactical Admission Ahead of Man City Clash

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Chelsea will only move to a back-four system against Manchester City 'if it makes sense'.

In both legs of their Carabao Cup semi-final win against Tottenham Hotspur, Tuchel used a back-four variant in a bid to find solutions to their injury and Covid problems. Problems were solved, and rewarded.

Malang Sarr played across at left-back on Wednesday night during the 1-0 win as Chelsea sealed a 3-0 aggregate win to progress into the Carabao Cup final which takes place at the end of February.

Chelsea defended as a five, attacked with a four, with the pressure being lifted off the Blues on Wednesday after Antonio Rudiger's opener in the 18 minutes in north London.

Tuchel remained coy on whether or not Chelsea would stick or twist against Premier League leaders Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

"If it makes sense and we think it makes sense we can see it again," Tuchel said post-match on keeping the back-four formation this weekend, as quoted by football.london.

"We have played it now twice and in both games we were very committed to the structure and very disciplined.

"So well done to the team, full credit to them that they are open to some adjustments that give us more options and maybe makes us a bit more unpredictable.

"Of course, today we used it again for the build-up but defended in a back five. It's good to have these options but it needs to fit into what we expect and which spaces we expect to find. We will decide from match to match."

As Sarr adjusted into the left-back on a night where he showed his continued improvement in a Blues shirt, Tuchel was asked if the Frenchman was a possible solution to their wing-back problems.

Tuchel added: "We did not play wing-backs but for me, he can play a full back in the position like today. He can play centre-back and in the left position of a back three. That’s where he is at the moment, he deserves to play.

"He has played well when he was needed. I think he is very aware of his role, this is where he started and from there he takes what he can get. He needs to work hard, stay humble.

"Nothing more. There is no need for further promotion, he is doing good, he is solid and he is consistent and that is what we need."

