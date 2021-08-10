Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea Team Selection Admission to Face Villarreal

Thomas Tuchel has made a Chelsea team selection hint ahead of their UEFA Super Cup clash against Villarreal on Wednesday night.

The Chelsea boss has a 24-man squad to select from after they travelled out to Belfast on Tuesday morning. They trained at Windsor Park in the evening to continue their preparations for the Super Cup.

They will be keen to add another trophy to their trophy cabinet and kick off their season in winning fashion. But Tuchel has several selection choices to make with many of his players returning late, some very recently, back to the squad after their holidays following the European Championships.

They include Mason Mount, Jorginho, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Emerson Palmieri, Cesar Azpilicueta plus several others.

Tuchel was asked whether those players would feature and if so, how many minutes they would get under their belt in Northern Ireland.

The German believes some 'could' start but nobody will be able to play the full 90 minutes due to the level required.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"I think they could start but the question is can they finish? I think no," admitted Tuchel in his pre-match press conference in Belfast. "They have eight days of training in their legs and a European final after eight days is pretty demanding. Let's be honest: It's too early to compete for 90 minutes at this type of level.

"We have to find a mix and clearly the guys who came in early and have more minutes deserve to start. And the majority of these will start. We have five changes but I am not a fan of planning changes ahead of the match. It's not a preparation match, it's our first competitive match. We have to consider all scenarios because there could be extra time, we could even play 120 minutes.

"We will have training today and some of the guys maybe start. Then we have to have a scenario in our heads who ends the match, who is better to come onto the pitch, who could have an influence from the bench, who is more comfortable starting. This is the challenge for today but it's important not to get lost in all these thoughts because it's a competitive match. It's not only about sharing minutes, it's about the first title that we want to win."

