Tuchel Won’t Make Chelsea Changes vs Arsenal Ahead of Leicester FA Cup Final

Thomas Tuchel has outlined his approach to his Chelsea team selection which will face Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have five games left to play in all competitions this season, including the London derby against the Gunners, and Tuchel will be looking to ensure he has a fresh squad for each game.

He made several changes for the win over Manchester City. Mason Mount, Thiago Silva, Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell were all rested for the Blues on Saturday and are expected to return on Wednesday.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

They have an FA Cup final to play on Saturday at Wembley against Leicester City, a chance for Tuchel to bag his first piece of silverware in charge of the club since his January arrival, but he will not be focusing on the game until after the Arsenal showdown.

What Thomas Tuchel said on making changes against Arsenal ahead of FA Cup final

"No (we won’t make team selection decision based on the cup final), we'll just have an eye on the players' workload, on the stats that we have: who is overloaded and maybe overloaded in high speed.

"From that, we will decide who is at a risk of injury. Everybody who is not at risk of injury will be available for the game, it's not to manage the game on Saturday, now is the time to manage the game on Wednesday. We're in the middle of a race for the top four, so we cannot pre-judge games."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube