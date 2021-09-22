Thomas Tuchel Makes Several Selection Hints for Chelsea vs Aston Villa

September 22, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Makes Several Chelsea Team Selection Hints for Aston Villa Carabao Cup Tie

Thomas Tuchel is set to offer several fringe Chelsea players the opportunity to impress against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup. 

Chelsea host Dean Smith's side in the third round of the competition in west London, but Tuchel's side is expected to be much changes from the team that beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 on Sunday afternoon

Ahead of the massive game against Manchester City on Saturday, Tuchel is likely to rest the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz. 

Thiago Silva is expected to be rested for the cup tie to allow him to be fully fit and fresh for the City clash. 

sipa_35136014

Tuchel is without Edouard Mendy through injury so Kepa Arrizabalaga will be pushing to make back-to-back starts in goals for the Blues. 

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Saul Niguez and Timo Werner will all be handed minutes by Tuchel on Wednesday night, while Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech are likely to feature. 

Christian Pulisic is expected to remain sidelines following an ankle problem but could return on Saturday against Man City. 

Lukaku is set to be given a rest on Wednesday night.

Tuchel told the media on Tuesday in his pre-match press conference: "It’s a matter of the amount of games and the load we had for the players. We had some intensive games. We will have some changes. There will be some changes. We take the opportunity to give important minutes and competition to guys who are missing the minutes at the moment."

