Thomas Tuchel makes Chelsea team selection hint to face Sheffield United

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hinted at changes for their Premier League match against Sheffield United on Sunday night at Bramall Lane.

Yet to be beaten under Tuchel's management [W2, D1], Chelsea have the chance to climb into fifth in the league with a win against Chris Wilder's side.

Tuchel is unpredictable with his team selection. He has started 16 different players in his first three games in charge, and more changes are expected on Sunday night.

"We have only two days so maybe we need some changes to be sharp and physical again," Tuchel told the official Chelsea website.

"We must be able to compete on the highest level against a strong and very physical Sheffield United side, which has won their last games."

Chelsea will be without Thiago Silva against the Blades with the Brazilian expected to be absent due to a thigh injury sustained against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.

"It will be very tight for Sunday," said Tuchel. "It is only in two days but it is hard to give a diagnosis because I saw him only very quickly in the dressing room with a big strap around his muscle."

However, Tuchel is set to have Kai Havertz and Kurt Zouma available for selection after they returning to training after picking up issues.

