Tuchel: "I am involved and I should be involved" in Chelsea transfer decisions

Thomas Tuchel makes Chelsea transfer admission ahead of summer window

Thomas Tuchel has insisted he is involved in Chelsea's transfer talks but isn't rushing into any decisions as they enter the final month of the 2020/21 campaign.

He arrived in west London at the end of January and has made the case to be backed in the summer market after a strong start to life in the capital. It sees Chelsea in an FA Cup final, on the verge of reaching the Champions League final and on the verge of finishing in the top four.

Tuchel has had issues at his former clubs previously with senior management over transfers, but is feeling involved in the talks and decisions so far at Chelsea.

"I have opinions about what we can add to the group to get better," Tuchel, as relayed by Goal. "This is my job. I will give my opinion when I am asked my opinion. We will do this and sometimes your opinions change and this is also a process.

"I have my ideas, of course. I have my ideas for certain profiles. It is not about me wishing for player A and player B and if they don't come, I will get angry. It was never like this in my whole career and it will never be like this.

"I understand that there are issues to solve with the agents, the players and the interests of the club. It is not only about me and my wishes. This is the baseline for all talks that we have here. Of course, we talk about it.

"I talk with the club, I give my opinion and talk about it with the scouting department. I am involved and I should be involved. I have the feeling that I am involved. The players that we have all have fantastic personalities and right now is even a moment where we get to know each other better and better.

"We have big games and crucial times ahead of us, so we will have a very clear picture of our group. The stronger they perform then the harder it is to improve this squad from the outside. But there's always room and ideas that we will find out.

"I have a strong feeling that we are not in a rush and we are not in a big need. We are very relaxed. Everyone is fully focused and it is not the time to get distracted with any of that."

