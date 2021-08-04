Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea Transfer Request Amid Romelu Lukaku

He is set to have Romelu Lukaku at his disposal soon.

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea could do with another centre-forward at the club following Olivier Giroud's exit to AC Milan.

Chelsea ended their pre-season with a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night in front of the Stamford Bridge faithful despite taking a two nil lead courtesy of a Hakim Ziyech brace.

In the midst of the London derby, their interest in Romelu Lukaku to bolster their attacking line this summer intensified as a deal edged ever closer.

Chelsea paraded their Champions League trophy before the friendly on Wednesday.

Lukaku is hoped to solve another problem for the Blues in front of goal and Inter Milan are bracing themselves for another bid after rejecting Chelsea's initial offer for the Belgian.

The 28-year-old has made it clear he wants to return to west London and Tuchel was tight-lipped on a Lukaku return post-match.

He was also asked if Chelsea needed a top-class striker this summer amid the Lukaku speculation, with the Blues also keen on Erling Haaland and Harry Kane during the summer transfer window.

What did the Chelsea boss say?

Speaking following the draw at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night, Tuchel said: "With the exit of Olivier Giroud, we could use a player who plays with their back to goal and it means we can add this direct style of play. It's the sort of profile we don't have in the squad that can be useful.

"But not for any cost and not panic. Whatever happens, we will be competitive and we have trust in our guys. We have young players in the offensive part of the game that we demand improve. We are relaxed and aware of our situation at the same time."

What else was said?

Tuchel was also quizzed on whether he would say no to Lukaku, who has been heavily linked. He replied: "The board isn't offering players, that's not how it works. We talk to the board about players, have our own opinions, and in the end we target players who in our opinion could make our squad strong, which is quite a challenge.

"There are some players of which we think they can be a good target and improvement in our squad. I will not comment on names as I don't like it when other coaches speak about my players. So hopefully you understand that."

