Thomas Tuchel makes Chelsea transfer warning amid Erling Haaland links

Thomas Tuchel has warned his Chelsea strikers he could go into the transfer market to bring in a new forward this summer if they don't prove themselves.

It's been a difficult season for the attacking line and that has been acknowledged by Tuchel, but the Blues boss is ready to give them the remaining two months of the season to prove he doesn't need a new striker this summer.

Timo Werner has one goal in his last 20 Premier League outings, with Tammy Abraham Chelsea's top scorer with 12 goals in all competitions this season struggling to reclaim his place in the side.

Tuchel is expecting his forwards to deliver and match the high demands set by him and the club, but will assess the situation in June if they need to go into the transfer market.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with a switch for Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer. Sergio Aguero and Romelu Lukaku have also been linked with the Blues.

As relayed by Goal, Tuchel told reporters: "For the next eight weeks, we just have to think how we can improve the scoring and the scoring situation, and nothing else, and then in the summer we will think further and think together with the club about what solutions are the best solutions for us.

"Is it the best solution to stay with our squad? Is it the best solution to stay in the formation that we have? Can we improve? Can we improve on the training pitch individually and as a group? To create more big chances? These are the questions for June.

"For now, in April when we arrive, everybody knows that when you read the statistics, it’s obvious and the guys lack this last percentage of confidence when they don’t score. It’s like for a goalkeeper when he needs the clean sheets to be in full confidence and to be in full trust of himself.

"But [the strikers] work hard for us and they work hard for us defensively. The strikers are part of this successful run that we have and they are part of these wins and they play their part.

"Obviously, every striker wants to score and we, you, always want the No.9 and the No.11 and the wingers and everybody, the No.10s, to score because it’s their main targets and it's in their characteristic, but, obviously, it’s a bit hard for them.

"At the same time, it’s like this. You are out there. You are out there on the stage. You play for Chelsea. You play in three competitions, so you have to face adversity. You have to face the expectations that everybody has from you when you play as an offensive guy for Chelsea because, honestly, when you play as a defender for Chelsea everybody expects you to deliver on point and to deliver in every match and to be able to defend in every match, so this is what we expect from our strikers.

"These are high demands but I have the feeling that they accept them and from there on, we will push them. Everybody wants higher numbers, us, you, but it’s difficult for us to produce, obviously, but we will not stop pushing."

