Thomas Tuchel makes Christian Pulisic admission following Eden Hazard comparisons

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says Christian Pulisic is in a ‘good place’ as he prepared to make a ‘huge impact’ for the Blues when they face Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Pulisic, 22, was the scorer of Chelsea’s goal in Madrid in the first leg last week as they settled for a 1-1 draw against Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Comparisons have been made to former Blues winger Eden Hazard, who will return back to Stamford Bridge for the first time on Wednesday since his departure in 2019. Pulisic arrived as Hazard departed and took over the Belgian’s number this season.

Tuchel believes the American did the right thing by taking on the pressure of the number ten shirt and hopes he can ‘make his mark’ in the second leg.

“Absolutely it's a good thing, this decision to take this number, it sets the tone and it shows the determination, and the dreams that Christian wants to fulfil and his own demands to himself.

“This is a very good part of his decision, the downside of this decision is that people will always compare you with any number 10 in the world, and with the number 10s at a big club like Chelsea.

“So, this is the downside and you have to live up to that. But right now, he is in a good place and he has huge impact to our team. So, everything is good, and we can be very happy tomorrow if he continues to make his mark.”

