Thomas Tuchel makes Christian Pulisic admission over lack of playing time at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel admits Christian Pulisic has been 'unlucky' after his 'unfair' treatment over his playing time at Chelsea.

The 22-year-old has rarely featured since the German's appointment and it was initially down to Tuchel and the American already being familiar with one another after their time at Borussia Dortmund together.

It saw Pulisic benched while others were given the opportunity to impress. And since the Blues have been unbeaten, Pulisic has found it hard to come back into the side.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He hasn't set the stage alight when given the chance, and was brought on in the closing stages in their 2-0 win against Everton on Monday night - a couple of minutes clearly not enough time to make an impact.

Tuchel was questioned over his lack of playing time who praised the winger and acknowledged the 'super hard' decision he has when it comes to team selection.

"Yes, I can say nothing else but good things about him," Tuchel said of Pulisic post-match.

"Maybe his biggest problem is that I know him from Dortmund and I think he started only in the cup games. It is my responsibility and it is a bit unfair but I know what impact he can have in the last 20 or 30 minutes.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"He was a bit unlucky in the last few games. It isn't a lack of trust or quality, it is just that he will have to be patient. I have another guy who I would love to mention in Emerson who suffers from bad decisions by me.

"He does not play but he is an amazing guy who trains at the highest level and he never lets the team down with his mentality. It was a super hard decision today to have him out of the squad, the same with Tammy. It is like this, we have a strong group. The guys have to keep on fighting. There's no other way."

READ MORE: What Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel thought of Kai Havertz's Man of the Match performance in Everton win

READ MORE: Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea took another 'step forward' after 'very good' win against Everton

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube