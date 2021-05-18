Thomas Tuchel Makes Christian Pulisic Fitness Admission Ahead of Leicester City Clash

Thomas Tuchel has revealed why Christian Pulisic started on the bench in their FA Cup final defeat to Leicester City at Wembley.

The 22-year-old came on in the 68th minute for the Blues on Saturday as they looked to chase the game down following Youri Tielemans' stunning 30-yard goal.

Pulisic was bright when he came on but couldn't make the difference as the Blues fell to defeat.

Tuchel has revealed why he put the American on the bench and how important it is to be managing the workload of the whole squad as the season comes to an end.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"There is a daily exchange between me, the fitness coaches and the medical team, to predict a little bit the workload, and what happens if we let each player play again," said Tuchel on managing and monitoring the squad.

"We talk about every single player, every single day. Are there any issues? Is there any history of muscle injuries? Is there any history of being injured in overload? Is there overload in speed, is there overload in work-rate? These talks we have every day.

"Maybe sometimes it adds on to it that we have some tactical changes, and you are always a little torn between not wanting to change at all because things are running well, and knowing I cannot play the next 10 matches with the same squad

"For example would Christian Pulisic have deserved to play in the FA Cup final? Yes, of course, and it was not a good feeling to not let him start. But if he was in a risk of maybe re-injury and then he would be out for the next three matches, that would be the bigger regret for me."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube