    • November 8, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Makes Christian Pulisic Fitness Update After Chelsea Return From Ankle Injury

    Thomas Tuchel knows it will take time for Christian Pulisic to return to full fitness following an ankle injury.

    Pulisic, 23, has returned to the team in the last week after missing seven weeks of the season with an ankle problem sustained during the September international break. 

    He had several pain setbacks which extended his expected 10 days out diagnosis. 

    But he returned against Malmo last Tuesday playing 16 minutes from the bench during the 1-0 win in Sweden. Pulisic backed up his return with another cameo on Saturday against Burnley with five more minutes. 

    The 23-year-old will continue his return to fitness with the USMNT following his call-up to the squad for their matches against Mexico and Jamaica this month.

    Tuchel has called for the national team to be responsible with him after admitting it will 'take time' for him to get back to his best. 

    "I think you can see from the minutes he’s had, then the questions of whether he’s at his peak level are answered,’ Tuchel told the media.

    "It will take time with Christian because he’s been out for such a long time this season, but he is easing his way back in and is doing well.

    "I hope that the US national team are responsible with him and they don’t overuse him too much in the international fixture.

    "Christian still feels a little bit of pain but of course, he absolutely wants to come back to full fitness and at his peak level of performance that he’s shown before."

