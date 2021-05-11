Thomas Tuchel: Frank Lampard Laid the Foundations For Chelsea to Reach Champions League Final

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been praised by current head coach Thomas Tuchel after 'laying the foundations' for them to reach the Champions League final.

Lampard was dismissed at the end of January as the Blues fell down the Premier League table, but left the club in both the Champions League knockouts and FA Cup fifth round.

Tuchel has since taken charge and guided Chelsea to both finals which will take place later this month, which the Blues are hoping to lift silverware in.

The German was full of praise and thanks for his predecessor for his work in the early parts of the season,

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Frank had an amazing record in the group stage of the Champions League. [He] won all the FA Cup games. He's laid the foundation to get us to finals and I will never forget it, we don't feel ashamed or have any fear to speak it out loud.

"It felt like that on the first day. I am aware Frank created his own legacy as a player and make it bigger as a coach. We stepped in halfway through the season and tried to fulfil the job he had began."

He added: "Frank resembles everything you think about Chelsea. You think about Frank Lampard, the way he is, how he played football.

“This shows his character and the message he sent was a pleasure to receive. We had a message a couple of days after we arrived but nothing more."

