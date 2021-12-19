Thomas Tuchel Makes Conor Gallagher Admission Despite Ongoing Chelsea Midfield Crisis

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea's decision to loan Conor Gallagher to Crystal Palace was the right decision which has paid off.

Chelsea have been experiencing problems in midfield in recent weeks with N'Golo Kante (knee), Mateo Kovacic (hamstring and Covid-19), Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho (back and possible Covid-19) being sidelined for a period of time.

It has seen calls for Gallagher to be recalled from south London but that option is off the table due to him already hitting the threshold of games needed to stay at Palace, blocking Chelsea from triggering to end his loan.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Tuchel was once again asked about the 21-year-old, who has scored six goals and provided three assists in 17 appearances in all competitions this season for the Eagles.

The Chelsea head coach admitted he would've only been fourth choice at Stamford Bridge which influenced their decision to allow him to gain regular minutes.

"We talked about why we took the decision for Conor. We looked at our midfield with N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Kovacic. Conor was considered the number four. He knew this all," said Tuchel.

"The way that we loved and appreciated but the opportunity came up where he could see more minutes, more responsibility, Would he be the same Conor if he had stayed? Obviously not because the situation would have been different and maybe the same people would say how can they rely on Conor Gallagher.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"He maybe would have only played once in weeks if Mateo (Kovacic) had not been injured. You cannot go back to these decisions. They are made for the club and for the player. We need everybody agreed on it. It is obviously a good decision because Conor is playing so well and everybody is happy.

"He is doing well because he is playing every single game and he know how important he is to this team of Crystal Palace. That's a huge part of being at the best level you can be."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube