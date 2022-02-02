Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Makes Conor Gallagher Decision Ahead of Chelsea Return From Crystal Palace Loan Spell

Thomas Tuchel is ready for Conor Gallagher's Chelsea return this summer once his loan spell at Crystal Palace comes to an end, according to reports.

The 21-year-old is flourishing at Selhurst Park under Patrick Vieira. He has netted seven goals and provided four assists in 21 appearances for the Eagles in all competitions so far this season.

Chelsea made the reluctant decision to allow Gallagher to leave on loan for the season to get regular first-team football, and his impressive first half of the season comes as no surprise to the Blues. 

imago1009158623h

Now he is set to return to Stamford Bridge this summer with Tuchel expected to give the English midfielder a chance to showcase his qualities in pre-season. 

The Daily Star back these claims up after stating that Tuchel is 'looking forward to working' with Gallagher this summer. 

Read More

Chelsea have a competitive midfield, a factor in the decision to let Gallagher leave temporarily this season, and exits are expected as the club listen to offers for Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley.

Saul Niguez is expected to return to Atletico Madrid at the end of his loan, while the futures of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho may be decided with their contracts set to expire in 2023.

imago1004471231h

Tuchel's side are also linked with incoming midfielders, as well as the returns of Gallagher and Billy Gilmour. Declan Rice and Aurelien Tchouameni have been targeted by the club. 

Chelsea have already started the process of finalising their plans for the summer transfer window following a quiet January. 

