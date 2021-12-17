Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea Team Selection Hint for Wolves Clash

Thomas Tuchel has provided a major hint over who could start for Chelsea against Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea make the short trip to the Midlands for their final Premier League outing before Christmas, but will be missing several key players through injuries and Covid-19.

Ahead of their 1-1 draw against Everton on Thursday, Chelsea were without Ben Chilwell, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi because all four tested positive for Covid-19. While Kai Havertz was left out due to feeling unwell.

But the problems have continued to mount up despite the return of Havertz this weekend. Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek picked up pain injuries in midweek and are doubts to face Wolves at the weekend.

"We have again Jorginho a doubt for Sunday, because he's in pain," said Tuchel in his pre-match press conference. "We have Ruben Loftus-Cheek a doubt, because he's in pain. So do we know that they can travel with us tomorrow? No we don't."

Tuchel remains unsure whether or not either can feature on Sunday, which has opened up the possibility for Mateo Kovacic, who has just come out of self-isolation, and N'Golo Kante to start against Bruno Lage's men.

The Chelsea boss added: "I don't know if it's possible for them (Jorginho and Loftus-Cheek) to play on Sunday, so maybe we will start with N'Golo And Mateo.

"Would that be fair? No. Would that be possible? I don't know, but maybe we do."

Tuchel was asked whether he was reluctant to start Kante this weekend after only just returning to training following a knee injury.

He responded: "Yeah but we need to find a balance now because we put everything on Jorginho's shoulders and on his responsibility. Ruben got injured yesterday, so let's see.

"Maybe we are forced to do the crazy stuff that we wouldn't normally do. But what's normal? We miss key players and we find solutions."

