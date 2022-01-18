Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel: Fit Chelsea Defenders Have to Play Amid Covid & Injury Problems

Thomas Tuchel has admitted due to Chelsea's injury and Covid-19 problems, any defenders who are available for selection will have to play.

Chelsea have been without Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta at some point this season due to injury and/or Covid-19. 

It has seen Tuchel have to juggle the backline with the inclusion of Malang Sarr as well as moving forward players, including Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi, into wide defensive roles to cope with their squad problems. 

imago1009015380h

Read More

Tuchel has kept with a five-back system at Chelsea this term for the large part despite the issues, however has switched to a four-back formation on several occasions in recent weeks due to their not being enough defenders to fill the five slots.

The Chelsea head coach has now admitted that all the defenders who return negative Covid tests are being pushed and rushed to play.

He admitted: "In the last weeks we had the feeling that if you have a negative Covid test, if you are a defender you just play. You are pushed to play, rushed to play. If you make yourself work, I don’t know if we had the chance to play the back five in the same line-up. I think you end up maybe in September or August. Maybe it’s not, it feels like that."

Chelsea travel south to face Brighton on Tuesday night and will be without James, Chilwell, Christensen and Chalobah in defence

