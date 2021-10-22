    • October 22, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Makes Hakim Ziyech Selection Hint Ahead of Norwich Clash

    Thomas Tuchel has hinted that Hakim Ziyech will not start Chelsea's match against Norwich City on Saturday despite injuries to Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

    The Blues sit top of the Premier League, knowing that a win would keep them there for another week.

    Speaking to the press ahead of the match, Tuchel dropped a hint regarding Ziyech's game time and potential involvement against Norwich.

    He said: "First of all, he fought his way into the team and was in the team at the beginning of the season because of performance. It was so obvious in pre-season that he had to be on the pitch. To start from there, he was on the pitch. He scored and had the injury in the Super Cup game.

    "From there I felt it cost him a lot because, maybe even until today, I don’t feel him 100% free with his shoulders. Surely when we played him and made him play 90 minutes, we also started him after that in the Champions League and Premier League. I felt that even if it’s maybe no pain, it could be subconscious. There is something that limits him in his movement and freedom to move and turn, accelerate and decelerate.

    "I think we need time and patience, he needs to fight his way back into the team. That is the way it is. We were looking for the spot whilst he was out, other guys performed and came in and performed straight. He is one of our players. We will never lose trust or patience with him, he will stay an important player I am sure."

    With it looking unlikely that Ziyech will feature, Callum Hudson-Odoi could be handed a role in the front three alongside Kai Havertz and Mason Mount.

