Thomas Tuchel Drops Hakim Ziyech Selection Hint for West Ham Clash

Thomas Tuchel has made a Hakim Ziyech selection hint head of Chelsea's Premier League clash against West Ham United on Saturday.

The Blues attacker scored the winner against Watford during the week, coming off the bench to make it 2-1 and secure the three points for his side.

He has enjoyed a good run of form in recent games, with his manager hinting he may start against the Irons this weekend.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

When he spoke to the media ahead of the clash, Tuchel talked about the progress the Moroccan has made since the shoulder injury he suffered at the beginning of the season.

“I like him. I can feel it. He feels better now, it took him a long time. He was always very ambitious. With his shoulder injury I could feel the 100% he could give was not the 100% of his top level.

"Now he feels much better, he smiles, he is happy, he is decisive. He had huge influence now from the bench against Leicester and Watford, two matches in between from the start.

"He’s in a good shape, in good form and state of mind and we want him absolutely to be influential. I will not tell you if he starts tomorrow or comes from the bench.”

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

So far this season Ziyech has made 14 appearances, with three goals and three assists to his name in all competitions.

He has primarily featured on the Blues bench, but his recent performances have seen him earn starting spots in recent weeks.

More Chelsea coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube