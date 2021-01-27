Thomas Tuchel makes hint over N'Golo Kante's future at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel is delighted to finally be able to manage Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante.

The 47-year-old was appointed as the new Chelsea Head Coach on Tuesday night before taking charge of his first game against Wolves less than 24 hours later.

After minimal preparation time, Tuchel's side were held to a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge against Wolves, on a night where they dominated the ball but couldn't make it count in front of goal.

Tuchel is left waiting for his first goal in charge of Chelsea.

Tuchel lined up with Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho in the midfield, with Mason Mount benched and Kante out injured.

Kante has been struggling with a hamstring injury and is expected back soon, but there had been reports that Tuchel would need to persuade Kante to stay at the the club.

Tuchel has signed an 18-month deal with Chelsea.

Following the Wolves draw, Tuchel revealed that he has always wanted to have Kante in his side, suggesting that the Frenchman won't be going anywhere.

"I wanted many years to have N’Golo Kante in my team and now I have him here," said Tuchel.

The new Chelsea Head Coach has already revealed his excitement at taking the job in west London and was pleased with his side's performance versus Wolves.

"It was well-deserved for all the effort the team put in. I’ve just walked into the dressing room and told everyone that there should be no disappointment or doubt.

(Photo by FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"I was very happy with the performance, the energy and our intensity. We had 16 recoveries in the last third and we were very structured not to allow any counter-attacks against an opponent very good at that.

"If this is our starting point then I’m looking forward to where we end up."

In other news of futures at Chelsea, Billy Gilmour is expected to be allowed to leave on loan until the end of the season this month to get regular game time ahead of the European Championships this summer.

