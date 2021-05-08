Thomas Tuchel makes Tammy Abraham selection hint ahead of Man City clash

Thomas Tuchel is yet to decide what Tammy Abraham's part will be when Chelsea play Manchester City on Saturday evening.

The 23-year-old was left on the bench in midweek against Real Madrid but could be recalled to the starting XI at the Etihad.

Abraham's been an outcast under Tuchel despite being the club's top goalscorer this season in all competitions with 12 goals.

He is expected to be allowed to leave this summer with Chelsea prepared to listen to offers of around £40 million - West Ham and Leicester City have been linked.

But Tuchel didn't have a message for interested parties and instead gave Abraham his 'full support'.

The Chelsea head coach also hasn't made a decision over whether Abraham will lead the line for the Blues in Manchester.

"I have no message [to clubs interested in Abraham]," Tuchel said. I don’t get involved with messages to other clubs trying to sign our players. He is my player and as long as he has a contract and is out on the training pitch at Cobham he gets full support. Especially from me.

"Is it the game for him? He needs to fully deserve it, to be absolutely ready, it’s another chance for him to prove. I have not made my mind up yet. I have some thinking to do.

"He has a chance, if he gets it from the start or from the bench, we will see. If we had more than three changes it would give us a chance to use more offensive players.

"There is not only Tammy waiting desperately to come on the pitch. Whoever it is for this game needs to prove it."

