Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission About Chelsea's Top Four Chances This Season

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel provided the media with his honest opinion on his side's top four chances this season, following their 1-0 loss to Everton on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues dominated possession against their Merseyside opponents but couldn't find a way past the home side's defence on the day.

A mistake early in the second half from Cesar Azpilicueta saw Richarlison put his side ahead on the day.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel provided his honest assessment on how his side's top four chances stand.

"I said it weeks ago," he said, as quoted by football.london. "I feel never safe. And it doesn't matter if we are in a race for top four, the last four games is not enough.

"Four points is never enough no matter the race we are in."

Arsenal now have the opportunity to reduce the gap between the two London sides to just three points should they get a win against West Ham.

When asked whether his side have an issue in attack, Tuchel responded as follows:

"If there is something I could do, I would try it. The key for me is to have a clean sheet. It's a different game against Man United, the game was more open and there were more chances.

"This was more like the game against West Ham and against West Ham we had a clean sheet and played without any big mistakes.

"If you fall behind against an atmosphere like this, install belief in the opponents team, you struggle."

