Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission About In-Game Tactics & Early Substitutions

Thomas Tuchel has opened up about his in-game tactics and management of his Chelsea side ahead of their clash in the Carabao Cup with Aston Villa.

The manager has proven himself to be tactically astute, leading his Blues side to four wins out of five in the Premier League so far.

Speaking ahead of the clash, he has discussed his in-game management.

Chelsea were struggling against Tottenham at the weekend, going into the break level and the German decided to bring on N'Golo Kante in place of the more attacking Mason Mount.

The Blues ended the match as 3-0 winners as Tuchel's masterstroke paid off once more.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Speaking on if his early substitutions help Chelsea be successful, Tuchel said: "I hope! Otherwise it would not look good for me if it's not part of the success.

"There are a lot of thoughts about it, if you do it at half time and then there’s developments in the game you can wait longer. It is a form of trust you show to the bench, you have people who can instantly have an impact and change the momentum."

The manager has made no less than three half-time substitutions in the first five matches, and all have been successful as Chelsea remain unbeaten this season.

SIPA USA

Tuchel continued: "It’s not a general thing and we are not waiting for it, looking for the opportunity to do as many early changes as possible.

"It’s like you said, in-game coaching and adapting to what the game offers and what the opponents offer and about spaces, tactical choices. In Liverpool it was necessary because of a red card, then it was unlucky for Saul against Aston Villa. We had N’Golo (Kante) on the bench and we could have waited but if you have N’Golo, you want him on the pitch.

"There are different reasons, we are not waiting for it. When we have the impression it is the moment to do and help the team, we are not shy to make the decision. There will also come matches where we take late changes because we are happy with what we see."

Chelsea will be hoping to continue their fine form as they open their Carabao Cup campaign at home to Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube