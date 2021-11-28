Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Revelation Over Chelsea Shape Against Manchester United

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has made an honest admission over the shape his side adopted in their 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

Despite dominating possession and chances, the Blues were held to a draw at Stamford Bridge following a mistake from Jorginho in the 50th minute that led to Jadon Sancho running through and scoring for the Reds.

In the 69th minute, the Italy international made up for his earlier mistake with a penalty shot that he slotted past David de Gea, equalising for Thomas Tuchel's Blues.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel opened up on his side's shape and why he opted for it.

"It was absolutely clear they only play with two strikers so we did not need a back four or five," he told Sky Sports. "We had a back three and put Reece on the left side to have more offensive power."

Overall, Tuchel insisted he was happy with the way his side shaped up against Michael Carrick's Manchester United, as they dominated the Reds in the stats.

"I am happy with the way we played, the courage we showed and the intensity," he said, as quoted by football.london. "We are a hungry team and are a team that plays with a lot of effort.

"We put in effort and the spectators feel that. The energy is right and the quality is right. The result is the result. We have to accept it."

