Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission Over Manchester City, Chelsea and Premier League Title Race

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has provided his honest insight into his thoughts on his side's Premier League title race with Manchester City, admitting '16 points behind them may be too much'.

The European champions may have got the better of Pep Guardiola's side in last season's Champions League final, however they are now in third place in the league and 16 points behind leaders City.

Speaking at his side's press conference ahead of their league clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, Tuchel admitted that the current league leaders may have already ran away with the title.

"16 points (behind Man City) sounds too much, is too much to where we want to be and what we demand of ourselves, this is the reality.

"We have to reach our targets. We should not get confused in thinking about the Premier League.

"We still have to realise we are in a race for the top four right now, it’s a huge thing in the Premier League in general.

"At the end of the season you can look back and think about why it is like this and try to do stuff better.

"You can do stuff within the season to try to improve. The focus has to be on a realistic approach in the race for the top four.

Tuchel has never shied away from his love for winning titles, having insisted, earlier this year, that competing at the highest level is a pressure he enjoys.

"I come from a club where it was very very important to win trophies. Defined itself for trophies. It is good that we are not shy to say we want to win it and we want to be in finals and want to win finals.

"This is what we find here and this makes us happy because we are all competitive and so we are giving our best and this is what the club demands from us and from there we go."



