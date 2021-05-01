Thomas Tuchel makes honest admission over Timo Werner's Chelsea form

Thomas Tuchel has told Chelsea forward Timo Werner to continue to 'keep his head up' and to 'trust his instincts' as he looks to rediscover his goalscoring form.

Werner, who arrived on a £47.5 million transfer from RB Leipzig last summer, has only managed to net three goals in 33 appearances despite having a flurry of chances in front of goal.

He bagged the winner against West Ham last weekend but missed an outstanding chance in midweek against Real Madrid from only several yards out but his effort was saved by Thibaut Courtois.

EFE/JuanJo Martin/Sipa USA

Many have questioned the German's form. Tuchel has insisted its a confidence issue and has responded to worries over his form.

What did Tuchel say over Werner's 'concerning' form?

"Do we wish for more goals? Yes. Does he wish for more goals? Yes. Concerned? That would mean we focus on the lack of goals but we focus on the goals.

"He should keep his head up because he should trust his instincts. In his career, he has done nothing else but scoring. He needs to keep focusing on scoring because this is what he is and used to do. This is what he needs to do.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"What's the worst case scenario? In the next chance, he misses. There are millions and billions of people out there who never have a chance to take and can't play at this level. If the worst thing is you miss the chance, then take it because then you have to take the next one. I want to be honest with you and Timo.

"Are we happy when he misses his chances? No. Is it about quality? No. It is about confidence and momentum, about trusting his instincts more and not overthinking it. It is easier said than done. I never scored a goal in my whole career and if I did, it was like birthday and Christmas at the same time.

"It is easier said than done but I don't want to also make the problem bigger than it is. It is what it is, he has to go through it, that's his life. He can be very happy about it and fight his way through. This is the point and he is doing this.

