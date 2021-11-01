Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission Regarding Billy Gilmour's Form at Norwich City

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed Billy Gilmour's poor form on loan at Norwich City this season.

    The Scottish international has been out of the team for several weeks as the Canaries struggle at the bottom of the Premier League.

    Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Malmo in the Champions League, Tuchel fielded questions regarding the youngster.

    sipa_35574321

    He said: "The challenge was clear. He has to fight his way through.Things are not going as he wishes for, as we all wish for. It is not the moment now to give solutions and cancel the whole project. Sometimes these weeks and months arrive where the situation seems to be stuck or seems to be not going the right way.

    Read More

    "You have to hang in there, show your quality and help your team. That sharpens your character, that will be a big chapter in your career. That is the same for Billy. It is not the moment for me to give solutions for January or open talks to bring him back. It is only November, there are months to go and still time for him to prove that he has the quality to help Norwich be a better team.”

    sipa_35371901

    The midfielder could return to Chelsea in January if the situation does not improve, but with Tuchel sending a message to the midfielder to work his way into the Canaries side, he has a challenge on his hands.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35170565
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission Regarding Billy Gilmour's Form at Norwich City

    21 seconds ago
    sipa_35694736
    News

    'I Want To Be Better Every Day' - Tuchel On Motivation Following PSG Dismissal

    20 minutes ago
    sipa_35707158
    News

    'We Are Really Enjoying Ourselves' - Ben Chilwell on Playing Further Forward for Chelsea

    40 minutes ago
    sipa_35834669
    News

    'More a Midfield Position' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Surprising Admission Regarding the Position of Wing-Backs James & Chilwell

    1 hour ago
    Kante
    News

    N'Golo Kante is Not Part of the Chelsea Travelling Squad for Malmö Clash

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35774695
    News

    'We Want As Many Goals As Possible' - Chilwell On Recent Chelsea Form

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35836541
    News

    Confirmed: The Chelsea Squad Travelling to Sweden Ahead of Malmö Clash

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35834539
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Pleased With Chelsea's Approach Despite 'Favourites' Tag in Recent Weeks

    1 hour ago