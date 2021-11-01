Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission Regarding Billy Gilmour's Form at Norwich City

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed Billy Gilmour's poor form on loan at Norwich City this season.

The Scottish international has been out of the team for several weeks as the Canaries struggle at the bottom of the Premier League.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Malmo in the Champions League, Tuchel fielded questions regarding the youngster.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

He said: "The challenge was clear. He has to fight his way through.Things are not going as he wishes for, as we all wish for. It is not the moment now to give solutions and cancel the whole project. Sometimes these weeks and months arrive where the situation seems to be stuck or seems to be not going the right way.

"You have to hang in there, show your quality and help your team. That sharpens your character, that will be a big chapter in your career. That is the same for Billy. It is not the moment for me to give solutions for January or open talks to bring him back. It is only November, there are months to go and still time for him to prove that he has the quality to help Norwich be a better team.”

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The midfielder could return to Chelsea in January if the situation does not improve, but with Tuchel sending a message to the midfielder to work his way into the Canaries side, he has a challenge on his hands.

