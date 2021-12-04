Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission Regarding Chelsea's Form Ahead of West Ham Clash

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on his side's London derby record away from home in the Premier League. 

The Blues have won a record seven consecutive games on the road against their city rivals, with the 1-0 win away at Brentford in October being the most recent victory. 

A win against West Ham on Saturday would make it eight in a row and strengthen the European Champions' spot at the top of the Premier League table. 

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Tuchel commented on the success his side have had against their local rivals in recent months and how special the occasions are.

"I think in Premier League it is always mentality. In derbies, you rely on what you're used to doing and do not overstretch the point that it is a derby.

"The special atmosphere helps you, you feel it instantly. Why to do special things on a special occasion? Do your normal things on your level and do them consistently.

"In my opinion if you talk about a derby and being important, you will feel it when you go into the stadium. You will feel it before. The fans are excited, it comes to you anyway. No need to stress this point. We focus on our behaviours."

Chelsea are currently top of the Premier League table after 14 games, nine points ahead of West Ham who find themselves in fourth.

The Blues were victorious in both meetings last season, with Timo Werner scoring the winner the last time they visited the London Stadium.

