Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission Regarding Chelsea's Title Chances Ahead of Newcastle Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has opened up on his side's chances of winning the Premier League title this season.

The Blues currently sit top of the league, one point ahead of Liverpool in second.

Speaking ahead of his side's clash against Newcastle this weekend, Tuchel has discussed the title race.

When asked if the title is between Manchester City, Liverpool and his Chelsea side, Tuchel said: “Maybe, maybe not. We are just focused on us and we know what it takes."

The German proceeded to compliment Chelsea's title rivals, who finished first and second last season.

"Like I said many times, Liverpool and City set the standards during the last four or five years and they show how consistent you have to be to collect points in this league which seems to me a fantastic effort what they did," he said. "The title race was between the two of them, it’s on us to challenge them."

The Blues boss has urged other sides to join the race for the Premier League title too.

"It is on everyone else to join the race. I’m sure there are a lot of teams out there that are hungry for points. There is no prediction from me on how this thing ends, on who is involved. We are almost through October only. November is coming," he continued

"Looking at our table and fixtures in December and January, there is so much to play for. There is so much needed in terms of focus, concentration and consistency. That’s all I can answer.”

