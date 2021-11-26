Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission Regarding Chelsea's Title Race Ahead of Man Utd Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has opened up on his side's title chances, declaring that the race is 'far from done' as they prepare to face Manchester United on Sunday.

The Blues currently sit top of the Premier League table, three points ahead of Man City in second place.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's clash, Tuchel discussed Chelsea's chances of winning the title.

IMAGO / News Images

He said: “It is still a marathon and the marathon is not finished. We started this race as the hunters.

"Before the race is finished we will be the hunters if we can stay the whole race in the top flight and the group that is competing for the win. This is what we want, what we work for and what we dream for. This is what we are determined for. This is why we come to Cobham everyday and bring all our energy. This is what we want.

"There is still a long way to go. In between marathons the role does not shift. Man City and Liverpool showed us it is about consistency on the highest level and we have to prove we are capable of doing it.”

A win will see Chelsea stay top of the table as Man City and Liverpool face West Ham and Southampton at the weekend.

