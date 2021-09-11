'I Had The Feeling he Struggled' - Thomas Tuchel's Honest Admission on Saul Niguez's Substitution

Thomas Tuchel has spoken on his decision to substitute Saul Niguez at half time in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Aston Villa.

The Spanish midfielder arrived on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day and made his first start in blue today.

However, he appeared to struggle throughout the first 45 minutes of the game and was replaced by Jorginho at the start of the second half.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, he said, "Well, it was hard to do. I had the feeling he struggled.

"He had some big mistakes, passing mistakes and errors."

Saul was unable to cope with the intensity of the Premier League and how different it is to that of La Liga, with some poor passes giving Villa the possession.

Jorginho's arrival into the midfield brought more stability to the Chelsea team, who were then able to see out the win and secure another three points.

SIPA USA

Tuchel added, "He struggled with the intensity and you could see that he is not fully adapted.

"This is completely my responsibility. I thought he could jump in and play for us on that level."

Despite a challenging first game for Chelsea, there is no doubt the 26-year-old will soon adapt to the pace and intensity of the Premier League.

With a Champions League game at Stamford Bridge awaiting on Tuesday evening, he may have another chance to prove just why he was recruited into the squad for the upcoming season.

The Blue's next Premier League fixture presents a strong test away at Tottenham Hotspur next Sunday.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube