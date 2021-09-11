'I Had The Feeling he Struggled' - Thomas Tuchel's Honest Admission on Saul Niguez's Substitution

September 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission Regarding Decision to Substitute Saul Niguez at Half Time

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has spoken on his decision to substitute Saul Niguez at half time in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Aston Villa.

The Spanish midfielder arrived on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day and made his first start in blue today.

However, he appeared to struggle throughout the first 45 minutes of the game and was replaced by Jorginho at the start of the second half.

sipa_35000597

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, he said, "Well, it was hard to do. I had the feeling he struggled.

"He had some big mistakes, passing mistakes and errors."

Saul was unable to cope with the intensity of the Premier League and how different it is to that of La Liga, with some poor passes giving Villa the possession.

Jorginho's arrival into the midfield brought more stability to the Chelsea team, who were then able to see out the win and secure another three points.

1006514595

Tuchel added, "He struggled with the intensity and you could see that he is not fully adapted.

"This is completely my responsibility. I thought he could jump in and play for us on that level."

Despite a challenging first game for Chelsea, there is no doubt the 26-year-old will soon adapt to the pace and intensity of the Premier League.

With a Champions League game at Stamford Bridge awaiting on Tuesday evening, he may have another chance to prove just why he was recruited into the squad for the upcoming season.

The Blue's next Premier League fixture presents a strong test away at Tottenham Hotspur next Sunday.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1006517628
News

'It's a Childhood Dream for me' - Romelu Lukaku is Delighted With His First Stamford Bridge Goals

1006517656
News

Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Chelsea Performance Following Aston Villa Victory

1006514241
News

'I Had The Feeling he Struggled' - Thomas Tuchel's Honest Admission on Saul Niguez's Substitution

1006511691
News

'He Helped us a Lot' - Thomas Tuchel Impressed By Romelu Lukaku's Performance Against Aston Villa

1006514303
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict Following Chelsea's 3-0 Victory Against Aston Villa

1005578872 (2)
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission Regarding Two Players Following Aston Villa Victory

1006515012
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa | Premier League

1006512285
Match Coverage

Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa: Romelu Lukaku And Mateo Kovacic on Hand to Seal Three Points