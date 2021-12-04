Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission Regarding Edouard Mendy's Poor Form After West Ham Defeat

Thomas Tuchel has opened up about the poor form of Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who was at fault for several of West Ham's goals in the Blues' 3-2 defeat.

The goalkeeper brought down Jarrod Bowen in the first-half to concede a penalty before being beaten at his near-post for the Hammers' late winner.

Speaking to the press after the match via football.london, Tuchel commented on the Senegalese international's form.

IMAGO / Focus Images

He said: "Edou is dealing with a rough period. I don't know why exactly but he seems to have lost a bit of confidence. OK, his decision making was not on the highest level today with the first goal but we also bring him to a really awkward situation.

"He could have saved the situation but he did not. We are far, far away from blaming anybody but we need to admit that we do too many crucial mistakes at the moment that cost us a win against Man Utd and today as well."

The Blues will be hoping that Mendy can re-find his form that has been so impressive so far this season, helping his side in their Premier League title challenge.

Up next for Chelsea is a trip to Russia as they face Zenit and Tuchel could perhaps call on Kepa Arrizabalaga if he wishes to rest or drop Mendy.

