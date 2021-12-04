Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission Regarding Edouard Mendy's Poor Form After West Ham Defeat

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has opened up about the poor form of Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who was at fault for several of West Ham's goals in the Blues' 3-2 defeat.

The goalkeeper brought down Jarrod Bowen in the first-half to concede a penalty before being beaten at his near-post for the Hammers' late winner.

Speaking to the press after the match via football.london, Tuchel commented on the Senegalese international's form.

imago1008433898h

He said: "Edou is dealing with a rough period. I don't know why exactly but he seems to have lost a bit of confidence. OK, his decision making was not on the highest level today with the first goal but we also bring him to a really awkward situation.

Read More

"He could have saved the situation but he did not. We are far, far away from blaming anybody but we need to admit that we do too many crucial mistakes at the moment that cost us a win against Man Utd and today as well."

The Blues will be hoping that Mendy can re-find his form that has been so impressive so far this season, helping his side in their Premier League title challenge.

Up next for Chelsea is a trip to Russia as they face Zenit and Tuchel could perhaps call on Kepa Arrizabalaga if he wishes to rest or drop Mendy.

More Chelsea coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008430380h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission Regarding Edouard Mendy's Poor Form After West Ham Defeat

1 minute ago
imago1008430996h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Injury Blows to Kai Havertz & Marcos Alonso Following West Ham Loss

31 minutes ago
imago1008433583h
News

Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Make Chelsea Excuses Following West Ham Collapse

1 hour ago
imago1008433992h
News

'I Don't See Our Performance Dip' - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's Form After West Ham Defeat

1 hour ago
imago1008392644h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Brutally Honest Criticism of Chelsea Following West Ham Defeat

2 hours ago
imago1008428438h
News

'Everybody is Involved' - Thomas Tuchel Discusses Chelsea's Mistakes Against West Ham

2 hours ago
imago1008429739h
News

Thomas Tuchel Rues Chelsea Missed Chances Following Loss to West Ham

3 hours ago
imago1008392709h
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Has Spoken to Andreas Christensen Regarding Contract Situation

3 hours ago