Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission Regarding Hakim Ziyech's Role at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has discussed the role of Hakim Ziyech at Chelsea after the Moroccan did not start the Club World Cup final.

The winger was on fine form but Kai Havertz and Mason Mount were preferred to him alongside Romelu Lukaku in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Crystal Palace, Tuchel discussed the reasoning for benching the Moroccan and the role that he plays for the club.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He admitted: "We switched systems lately. If we play in a back four, a 4-1-4-1, with a right winger position - this suits Hakim (Ziyech) very best.

"This position was not available from the start in the final so we took the tactical decision to play with the back three so did not leave us with the same position for Hakim so he came from the bench."

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Chelsea head coach continued to explain how he is still looking for stong connections in his front line.

"Sometimes it is like this and on the other side we are looking for connections between players who can link up good without too much effort, a good understanding and similar understanding of movements.

"This is what we are looking for. When you are looking, sometimes players get injured and you start all over! This is daily business and daily life.”

This comes after Tuchel revealed that he is still searching for a 'settled' front line in his side.

Ziyech will be hoping he is named in the starting XI when Chelsea travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.

