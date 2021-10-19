    • October 19, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission Regarding Malmo's Champions League Struggles Ahead of Chelsea Clash

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel has made an honest admission regarding the quality of the Swedish league ahead of his Chelsea side's clash against Malmo.

    The Blues go into the Group H clash second in the table whilst Malmo are bottom, not yet scoring a goal.

    Speaking to the press ahead of the match, Tuchel admitted that the quality of the Swedish league may be the reason why Malmo are struggling in the Champions League.

    Tuchel UCL Final

    He said: "Maybe they are not used to the highest level, that's why maybe they struggle at the beginning of the group phase because the league in Sweden is not the same level like Champions League."

    However, the Chelsea boss was keen to ensure that his team do not lose focus ahead of the match.

    "We should respect them like we respect every team. We need to be on our top level. It is a very successful coach, as a player too. Individually they are good. They can hurt you any minute if you are not awake." he continued.

    Elsewhere in the group, Zenit face Juventus as Chelsea look to close the gap at the top of the table in a bid to retain their Champions League title.

