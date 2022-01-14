Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission Regarding Pep Guardiola Ahead of Man City vs Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for his counterpart at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, as the pair prepare to face off against eachother.

The Blues lost the earlier encounter between the two but came out victorious in last season's Champions League final.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Tuchel opened up about Guardiola as he hailed the Spanish manager.

He said:“Yes. Simple question, short answer. For me yes (he is the benchmark). Everyone can have his own opinion. Look at his track record, what he did at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Man City. Look at his clubs, yeah, top.

“Every game I try to learn from everybody, analysing every opponent. I have a lot of respect for Pep, everyone knows that but also for a lot of other coaches. I learn from him, from everybody, the game, my players. This is what I demand from myself.”

Tuchel will be hoping to keep up his impressive record against the 50-year-old when the two meet on Saturday.

The German previously won three encounters agaisnt the Spaniard last season, including a historic UEFA Champions League final victory to see Chelsea lift their second trophy.

Guardiola seems to have gotten the better of Tuchel and the rest of the Premier League this season, however, with his side sitting ten points clear of the Blues at the top of the table.

Chelsea could reduce the gap with a victory tomorrow but will require a minor miracle to lift the league this season.

