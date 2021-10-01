October 1, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission Regarding Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea Adjustment

A period of adjustment.
Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has opened up on Romelu Lukaku's start to life at the club, discussing his period of adjustment.

The striker started in fine form, scoring against Arsenal on his debut before netting a brace against Aston Villa upon his Stamford Bridge return.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's match with Southampton, Tuchel discussed his forward.

1006961709

He said:"He was fully involved in the very first game against Arsenal and the second half against Tottenham in chances, assisting for Werner.

"Like I said, we had games where he was fully involved but then we had games like against Manchester City. Manchester City made him isolated and our build up play and transition made him isolated, of course. There will always be matches like this where there is no place to go, to be involved. Sometimes these games exist.

"Maybe this is not the reference game for linkup play. We would talk totally different if he scored in the 80 something minute, normally a chance he scores for us and he would be the decisive player again. Nothing major to worry about but we are aware of it."

liverpool-v-chelsea-premier-league

The striker struggled for service as the Blues registered just one shot on target in two matches against Manchester City and Juventus.

The Belgian will be looking to find the net once more for his new side as they face Southampton, who are yet to win in the Premier League this season.

