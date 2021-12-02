"I Don't Know Where He Goes From This Performance" - Tuchel's Honest Saul Admission

Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission Regarding Saul's Chelsea Future After Disappointing Watford Display

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has made an honest suggestion that he 'doesn't know where he goes from this performance' when asked about Saul Niguez's disappointing display against Watford.

The Spaniard picked up an early booking as he looked off the pace in the centre of midfield for Tuchel's side, being substituted at half-time.

Speaking to the press after the match via football.london, Tuchel has made an honest admission regarding the on-loan midfielder.

imago1008271022h

Saul's substitution was his second at half-time this season in only two Premier League starts, raising questions about his Chelsea future.

And now, even Tuchel is not sure where this leaves him as he said: "I don't know where he goes from this performance but he was on a yellow card so we had two options - take Marcos (Alonso) off who also had a yellow card and try Saul as a wing-back.

Read More

"I had this in my mind before the game, if something happened to Marcos. I thought maybe it was not the right match to try things with new positions so it was him to change the shape a little bit and have Thiago on the pitch with his organising."

With Saul clearly not trusted in the Blues midfield and January fast approaching, the midfielder could return to Atletico Madrid if he still struggles at Stamford Bridge.

However, Chelsea are light of number in midfield due to injury concerns, meaning that Saul may be handed a life-line in his Blues career.

