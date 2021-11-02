Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Callum Hudson-Odoi Admision Regarding Wing-Back Role

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel has made an honest admission regarding Callum Hudson-Odoi's position and role at Chelsea.

    The youngster struggled for game time and has been used as a wing-back in the early stages of Tuchel's Chelsea career but is now being used further forward.

    Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash with Malmo, Tuchel was honest about the position he played Hudson-Odoi.

    sipa_35694736

    He said: "Was it always fair to let him play as a wing-back? No, maybe not."

    The German continued to heap praise upon Hudson-Odoi for his patience as the winger has taken the chance when being utilised further forward.

    Read More

    "He had to take this for the team and he did. He was always positive. He showed the right spirit," he said. 

    sipa_35707115

    "He had a very good pre-season where we could see what he was capable of on the left side. He struggled a bit in the beginning to prove that point during matches but now with the injuries it was needed to show up and deliver. This is what he did, it’s what he needed to get a place in the team. 

    "It is all about performance, that is what he shows in the moment. Now it is all about consistency, that he stays hungry and keeps on going and progressing and that he enjoys the moment but at the same time is aware of what it takes in the team. It looks good in the moment.”

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35665801 (2)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Callum Hudson-Odoi Admision Regarding Wing-Back Role

    27 seconds ago
    sipa_35694736
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Describes 'Brave' Decision to Take Over at Chelsea Last Season

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_33572007
    News

    Ben Chilwell Praises 'World Class' Chelsea Squad Depth Ahead of Malmo Clash

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35665801 (2)
    News

    Revealed: Why Chelsea & Thomas Tuchel Blocked Callum Hudson-Odoi Departure

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35666034
    Match Coverage

    Stat Attack: Malmo vs Chelsea | Champions League

    2 hours ago
    sipa_34230016
    Match Coverage

    Malmo vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35334944
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Officials: Malmo vs Chelsea | Champions League

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35707158
    News

    'We Are Not Happy With 1-0's' - Ben Chilwell Sends Honest Message About Chelsea Mentality

    3 hours ago