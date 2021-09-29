Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Chelsea Admission Following Juventus Defeat

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel seemed very robotic and straight-to-the-point when asked about his side's defeat to Juventus in this week's Wednesday night Champions League fixture.

The Blues travelled to Italy to face Massimiliano Allegri's side but fell short after a Federico Chiesa stunner made the score 1-0 to Juventus.

Tuchel's boys, despite a large amount of possession, failed to put enough together in the opposition's half to register a goal, and finished the match with a mere one shot on target.

After the match, as per Football.london, Tuchel was straight to the point about why the Blues were unable to secure the victory on the night.

"No hangover from the weekend," said the German manager.

"We had two good sessions yesterday, looked fresh and hungry and ready to bounce back (from a 1-0 loss to Manchester City on the weekend).

"It is very difficult to put on a high rhythm against a team that defends so deep.

The Italian side's tactic was seemingly to accept Chelsea's possession of the ball and allow them to have it in large portions of the game, but work well and effectively on the counter-attack.

This worked well in parts of the game, as there were enough Juventus defenders in their own penalty area to put Chelsea off from ever going near.

In the 46th minute, Juventus had a nice break that saw Federico Bernardeschi put a pass into Federico Chiesa, who thumped the ball into the roof of the net, and left Edouard Mendy with no chance of stopping it.

