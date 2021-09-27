Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Chelsea Admission, Reflects on Man City Loss

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has taken time to honestly reflect on his side's performance against Manchester City days after the Blues' first loss of the season.

Tuchel's side fell to defeat in a poor performance at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Speaking to Chelsea FC about the result, Tuchel reflected on the match and explained what his side must improve on in the future.

He said: "It's about making opponents underperform. City did this to us, they had high ball wins. We talked about the high pressing but with our decision-making I never felt fully confident we would escape the pressure with short passes. I never felt fully confident when we decided to go for long balls.

"When we escaped the pressure, which was hard enough, we took bad decisions in playing into our strikers. When we played it into our strikers, they took bad decisions in the first contact and lost the ball.



"So you lose more and more belief and it was simply not a good enough performance to deserve more."

Tuchel's side will look to bounce back as they face Juventus in the Champions League group stage.

The German continued: "If you play at this level, we always look at performance, we never look at results. We want to have the results as a consequence of our performances. In the very toughest games you need to be at the very best level in all parts of the game, and we were clearly not."

