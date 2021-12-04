'I Don't See Our Performance Dip' - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's Form After West Ham Defeat

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has commented on his side's recent form after their loss against West Ham on Saturday.

The Blues lost 3-2 at the London Stadium despite leading the game twice, with Arthur Masuaku's intended cross sneaking in past Edouard Mendy.

Defeat on the road means Chelsea remain top of the Premier League, but Manchester City and Liverpool can overtake them with wins.

Speaking to the media after the disappointing result, Tuchel gave his thoughts on his side's form after the result.

"I don't see our performance dip against United and today. I think the performance is enough to win the game but what we clearly see is we give easy goals away, this is very unusual.

"We do this now since three match days against United, Watford and today. If you do this at this level you cannot expect to have a result."

Chelsea were unbeaten in all competitions since the end of September until Saturday, winning ten and drawing two. It was also the first time all campaign that they had conceded more than two in a game.

The visitors took the lead in the first half as Thiago Silva connected well with a Mason Mount corner to head it past Lukasz Fabianski.

Manuel Lanzini made it 1-1 minutes later as Edouard Mendy gave away a penalty, before Mount volleyed his side ahead on the stroke of half time after a superb ball from Hakim Ziyech.

Jarrod Bowen equalised after the restart before Masuaku earned his side the three points in the game's final stages.

