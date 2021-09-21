Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Saul Niguez Admission Ahead of Aston Villa Clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has made a selection hint regarding Saul Niguez as he held a press conference ahead of the Blues' clash with Aston Villa.

Saul made his debut against the Villains but had a tough time, being replaced by Jorginho in the league clash.

However, the midfielder could make his second Chelsea appearance against the midlands side as the pair face off in the Carabao Cup.

When asked about Saul's chances of starting, Tuchel hinted: "Well now we are getting close to the line-up! Of course we want to give Saul some minutes."

"First of all the guys want to have minutes, to show and impress and keep on pushing. We need some players to have these competitive minutes and to have a competitive team but use the opportunity to push some guys and to trust them also in the competitive cup match like tomorrow. Saul is one of them."

The Blues will be hoping to get a win infront of the home crowd and progress to the next round of the competition.

However, coming up against Premier League opposition at the first possible chance means that Tuchel's side will face a tricky occassion.

Saul will be looking to make his mark and force his way into the German's plans, having signed on loan from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Da

