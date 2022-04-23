Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has made an honest admission regarding Stamford Bridge after the Blues recorded three consecutive losses at home.

Brentford, Real Madrid and Arsenal all came to the stadium and scored a combined 11 goals as Chelsea lost three in a row.

Speaking ahead of their next home match against West Ham on Sunday, Tuchel made an honest admission regarding Chelsea's home form.

The Blues boss admitted that his Chelsea side are behind and face an unusual situation regarding their less than impressive home record this season.

“Obviously (need home stadium as a fortress). These numbers I didn’t know. It is obvious we are behind," he said.

"It is very unusual for me in my experience over the last years, not only here. I don’t know what it is. If we had a solution, one thing, we would switch dressing rooms! Or take another hotel or something like this. Maybe this would be more superstition than anything else. I have no solution but it is obvious this is not the level we want to produce in home games.”

Chelsea currently have the 11th best home record in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge, a stadium that was once a fortress under previous managers such as Jose Mourinho.

He continued to point out the mentality of his Chelsea players in home matches but refused to get superstitious on the matter, wishing to win against West Ham on Sunday to stop talk about the unwanted record.

“It’s a bit fragile at the moment I have to say," Tuchel continued.

"It was against Brentford, was against Real Madrid. Was straight away better in the next three games. Now we had a good start to the match (vs Arsenal). I was very happy with the energy, the quality. It is a bit like ‘oh not again’ and once you have this feeling it is hard to get rid of it again. Sometimes it is not a problem tactically or shape. Sometimes it is due to quality from the opponent you have to accept.

"It is hard to separate whether it’s our mistake, not enough or difficult to defend this chance. It can happen a feeling creeps in you don’t want to have in a home game. You want to feel you are capable of coming back. The game now is different but hard to argue. We have a row of three home games with similar results that we absolutely don’t like. It is now the job to convince the players to keep going, supporters to keep pushing and hang in positive because we have a lot to build on, rely on and trust.

"Don’t get superstitious now and believe in things that aren’t there. It is another challenge on top of it.”

